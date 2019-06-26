|
|
Knights-Malone, Louise
Louise Elizabeth Knights Malone, 84, of Columbus, Ohio after an unexpected emergency, peacefully passed away June 14, 2019. She was truly a worshipper of God and beloved member of First Church of God, Bishop Clarke. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers and sister. She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories, her children and a host of deeply loved relatives and friends. Celebration of Life June 29, 2019, 10 am, First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd, where the family will receive friends 9 am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019