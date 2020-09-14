Lane, Louise
1936 - 2020
Louise Lane, age 83, passed away September 10, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-1:30PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Louise will be laid to rest with a graveside ceremony, immediately following at 2PM in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the King Complex in memory of Louise. To post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Louise's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.