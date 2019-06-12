|
McCoy, Louise
1927 - 2019
Louise Alice McCoy, age 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Chardon Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband Wallace, her parents Herbert and Lena Clauser, and baby daughter Carolyn. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Robert Wright of Chardon; and grandson, Robert Wright of Boulder, Colorado. Louise moved to Westerville after graduating from high school and resided there for 67 years. She was employed by Kilgore Manufacturing, Otterbein University, and Chase Bank. Louise was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Westerville. Private interment at Otterbein Cemetery. She was a great friend to many and thus enjoyed lifelong friendships in return. Louise requested that you please invite a loved one to lunch as a way of remembering her. Remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019