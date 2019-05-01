Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Glen Rest Cemetery
Louise Poling Obituary
Poling, Louise
1939 - 2019
Louise Strapp Poling, age 79, passed away peacefully April 30, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital. Survived by her daughters, Debbie (Fred) Silverman, Joyce Poling Strohm; brother, Earl (Patsy) Aurand; grandsons, Chad Strohm, Greg Silverman, Randy Rader, David (Sandra) Chinn; granddaughter, Riley Silverman; many great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. In addition, she will be missed by her special friend, Lynn Bruce. Preceded in death by her son Ralph Mercer, husband Robert Poling, grandsons Robert Silverman and Jeremy Caylor and sister-in-law Josie Aurand. You may have known her from WTVN as the "Cat Lady." A graveside service will be held at Glen Rest Cemetery at 11:30 am Saturday, May 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request if you would like, donations may be made to Hand Me Down Dobes. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2019
