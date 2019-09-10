Home

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Louise Smith

Louise Smith Obituary
Smith, Louise
Louise C. Smith, 83, of Etna, passed away September 9, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Louise was born August 4, 1936 to Kenis and Rosie Gannon in Pikeville, Ky. Louise is survived by her two daughters, Debra Varney (James Corp) and Pamela Price (Perry Matthews); her granddaughter, Felecia Williams (Randy Williams); and five great grandchildren, Ellen, Wyatt, Chase, Corey and Conner. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She had a special love for her honorary son, Terry. Louise enjoyed shopping, girls' luncheons, gardening, her job with Kaplansky Foot and Ankle and saving any animal in need of love. Always dressed in her suit and heels, she could turn any head and light up the room. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings Marie, Ed and Jesse, grandchildren Erik and Ellen Dicken, and the love of her life, Calvin Smith. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Licking County Animal Shelter to help Louise's mission to help save animals. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to serve the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
