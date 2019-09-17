Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
313 N. State St
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Takacs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Takacs


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Takacs Obituary
Takacs, Louise
1927 - 2019
The song has ended, but the melody lingers on. The music of the life of Louise Ann Bodnar Takacs gently concluded on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her passing, surrounded by family and friends. Louise was one of God's finest creations, and is now dancing in Heaven with her Lord and her sweetheart, Bob ("Doc"), who precedes her in death. Louise was born August 14, 1927, to the late Joseph and Anna Bodnar, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was forever proud of her role as the "hardest working farmhand that her father ever had". Louise was the eldest of four children as well as numerous foster siblings, and is preceded in death by her siblings Rosemary, Irene, and Joseph. On November 9, 1946, Louise left the farm, and wedded her childhood sweetheart, Robert Takacs, and they would spend the next 66 years building their family and making beautiful memories together. They created a home and a life together in Westerville, Ohio, filled with love, and then welcomed five beautiful children into the world. Louise is survived by sons, Bob (Mary), Mike (Nora), Mark (Shawna); daughters, Teri (Gary) Minshall and Sandy (Steve) Lee. Their family grew to include 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. Louise is preceded in death by one granddaughter Kristen Lee. Every child and grandchild held a special place in Louise's heart, passing down cherished memories of Hungarian cooking, classic westerns, Christmas cookies and Dobosh Torte, crochet blankets, road trips to Canada, shaking her pom-poms for her beloved Buckeyes, the love of all types of music, and an affinity for dancing in the living room to Engelbert Humperdinck. "Shorty" as she would come to be known, was loved and respected by neighbors in the Westerville community, where she lived for 56 years and enjoyed daily walks with friends. Louise was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, and lived every day according to the golden rule. Louise will be sorely missed by all those who knew her, however, her spirit and light will live on through family and through the smiles and love that she shared with so many. Visitation for friends and family will be Monday, September 23, 2019, from 6-8p.m. at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church 313 N. State St., Westerville with Father Wilson, officiating. Interment will follow in Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Louise would have thanked you for supporting Hospice of Central Ohio. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now