Takacs, Louise
1927 - 2019
The song has ended, but the melody lingers on. The music of the life of Louise Ann Bodnar Takacs gently concluded on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her passing, surrounded by family and friends. Louise was one of God's finest creations, and is now dancing in Heaven with her Lord and her sweetheart, Bob ("Doc"), who precedes her in death. Louise was born August 14, 1927, to the late Joseph and Anna Bodnar, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was forever proud of her role as the "hardest working farmhand that her father ever had". Louise was the eldest of four children as well as numerous foster siblings, and is preceded in death by her siblings Rosemary, Irene, and Joseph. On November 9, 1946, Louise left the farm, and wedded her childhood sweetheart, Robert Takacs, and they would spend the next 66 years building their family and making beautiful memories together. They created a home and a life together in Westerville, Ohio, filled with love, and then welcomed five beautiful children into the world. Louise is survived by sons, Bob (Mary), Mike (Nora), Mark (Shawna); daughters, Teri (Gary) Minshall and Sandy (Steve) Lee. Their family grew to include 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. Louise is preceded in death by one granddaughter Kristen Lee. Every child and grandchild held a special place in Louise's heart, passing down cherished memories of Hungarian cooking, classic westerns, Christmas cookies and Dobosh Torte, crochet blankets, road trips to Canada, shaking her pom-poms for her beloved Buckeyes, the love of all types of music, and an affinity for dancing in the living room to Engelbert Humperdinck. "Shorty" as she would come to be known, was loved and respected by neighbors in the Westerville community, where she lived for 56 years and enjoyed daily walks with friends. Louise was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, and lived every day according to the golden rule. Louise will be sorely missed by all those who knew her, however, her spirit and light will live on through family and through the smiles and love that she shared with so many. Visitation for friends and family will be Monday, September 23, 2019, from 6-8p.m. at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church 313 N. State St., Westerville with Father Wilson, officiating. Interment will follow in Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Louise would have thanked you for supporting Hospice of Central Ohio. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019