Young, MD, Louise
Louise C. Young, MD, 93, formerly of Upper Arlington, OH, passed away April 19, 2020 at home in Houston, TX, surrounded by family. Louise was a respected OB/GYN physician at Grant Hospital and Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital from 1952 - 2002. She lived an amazing life and loved every minute of it. Louise was born Chen Chai-Yi in 1926 in pre-revolutionary Shanghai, China. An accelerated student and fearless adventurer, Louise graduated high school at 14 and went on to finish medical school during the Japanese occupation of China. She met her future husband, Willy K. Young, in Shanghai and evacuated to his home in Indonesia only weeks before the Communist takeover, not realizing that she would be gone for 26 years. When Louise was accepted to an American internship in 1950, she sailed alone on a freighter from Indonesia to New York City, via Indian, Mediterranean, and Atlantic waters. She arrived with US $40 and 5 diamond buttons to sell for train fare to Sioux Falls, SD and the program at McKennan Hospital. Louise moved to Columbus in 1952 to marry Willy, who by then was an engineering student at The Ohio State University. She took a residency in OB/GYN at what is now Riverside Methodist Hospital, graduating second in the class and 1 of only 2 women. She became a US citizen and opened her own practice in 1961. For many years Louise was the only female OB/GYN in Columbus. An occasional medical expert on TV, she was well-respected for her surgical technique and success in treating infertility in weight-challenged women. Her many university student patients gave her a front row seat to the social transformation of the 1960s-70s. Also, in the 1970s, Louise and Willy were among the first Americans to visit an "opened" People's Republic of China when she finally reunited with her family in Shanghai. Louise was a trailblazer in the eyes of many, as an immigrant, a minority female in a male-dominated profession, and a cancer survivor. During her medical career she delivered thousands of babies, and upon retirement she had over 3,000 active patients. She was honored as a Trustee of Grant Hospital, awarded Mother of the Year by local media, and had cherished relationships with physicians, staff and OB/GYN residents she trained at both Grant and St. Ann's Hospitals. She remained a sole practitioner until she retired in 1997 and moved to Florida with Willy. After Willy's passing, Louise moved to Houston. There she was a grandma who learned to swim, golf, and play piano. She enjoyed painting, drawing, and her iPad. She was a true matriarch to the Young family, was completely devoted to her family, and is loved and missed by all of her kids and grandkids. Louise was preceded in death by her husband Willy, and her siblings. She is survived by her children, Michael Young (Lynn), Christine Young (Paul Marcovitch), Melinda Young (Clinton Cowger), and Melissa Nichols (Basil); grandchildren, Andrea, Jordan, and Cole Young, Will and Mali Marcovitch, and Amalia, Callie, and Paula Nichols; and nieces and nephews in China, Australia, New Zealand, and the US. She leaves behind her beloved Shih Tzu, Mei Mei. Louise's family thanks her doctors and caregivers for their devotion. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. To honor Louise, contributions may be made to The OhioHealth Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, OH 43210, for "The Louise C. Young, MD Memorial Fund", or online at OhioHealth.com/Foundation.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.