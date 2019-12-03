Home

Louise Zwayer-LaCroix


1952 - 2019
Louise Zwayer-LaCroix Obituary
Zwayer-LaCroix, Louise
1952 - 2019
Louise Ann Zwayer-LaCroix, age 67, of Canal Winchester, passed peacefully December 2, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Florida from complications with cancer. She was born August 13, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul and Beatrice "Bea" Zwayer. Louise was a 1970 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School and was part of Bloom Carroll Alumni. She was retired from the State of Ohio. Louise is survived by her husband, Larry LaCroix Sr.; stepson, Larry (Kimberly) LaCroix Jr.; step daughter, Shari Snodgrass; grandson, Chance LaCroix; siblings, Bill (Catherine Brinda) Zwayer, Joe Zwayer, and Mary (Greg) Zwayer-Hall; cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
