|
|
Brown, Louvenia
1944 - 2019
Louvenia Brown, age 74. Sunrise December 20, 1944 and Sunset February 22, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Temple of Faith Church of God In Christ, 1441 Brentnell Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BROWN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019