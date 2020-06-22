Lovell "Gene" Skaggs
1935 - 2020
Skaggs, Lovell "Gene"
1935 - 2020
Lovell G. Skaggs "Gene", age 84, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 19, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1935 to the late Victoria and Ancel Skaggs in Clarksburg, Ohio. Gene was a proud veteran of the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He also served as Chief of Police. He was a retired Truck Driver from Marzetti. Gene loved fishing and spending time with his family. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Betty; daughter, Victoria (Keith) Pack; siblings, Joyce Boggs and Ansel Skaggs; grandson, Tony (Shana) Picklesimer; granddaughter, Brittani (Bradley) Picklesimer; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Gracee, Izzy; his beloved dog, Molly. The family will receive guests on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will take place at Concord Cemetery. To leave condolences for Gene's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
