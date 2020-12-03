1/
Lowell Carpenter
1946 - 2020
Carpenter, Lowell
Lowell T. Carpenter, age 74, of Pickerington, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Inn at Winchester Trail. Born June 29, 1946 in Webster Springs, WV to the late French and Nellie (Miller) Carpenter, he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a retired construction analyst with Dept. of HUD. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wallie Carpenter; daughters, Dawn Carpenter, Pickerington, and Lila (Kasper) Andersen, Upper Arlington; sisters, Freeda (Jim) Case and Zella White; brother, Cliff (Kay) Carpenter; brother-in-law, Carl Jankowski; sister-in-law, Kay Carpenter; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Harold (Mary Helen) Carpenter, Waldo (Mary) Carpenter, and Lindsay Carpenter and sister Jean Jankowski. A Celebration of Life is planned for next year. Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org in his memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
