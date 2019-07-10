|
|
Akers, Lowell R.
1943 - 2019
Lowell R. Akers, 76, of Pikeville, KY, formerly of Ashville, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Lowell was preceded in death by his wife Freda (Adams) Akers, brothers Lonnie and Ralph, sister Janet. He is survived by his wife, Patty; his children, Sherry (Matt) Dicus and Brian Akers; stepchildren, Lisa (Donnie) Tackett and Ted (Sharman) Noe; grandchildren, Meagan (Chris) Karnes, Jordan Rasmussen and Cory Tackett; great grandchildren, Jaxson, Cameron and Reagan Karnes. Lowell was born on June 14, 1943 in Virgie, KY. Before retiring in 2005 he worked as a Supervisor for Franklin County in Columbus, OH. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m. with Funeral Service on Saturday, July 13 at 1p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103. Burial will follow at the Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville, Ohio. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019