Robinson, Lowell
1934 - 2019
Lowell Emory Robinson's life began in Kitts Hill, Ohio on January 1, 1934 and ended very peacefully on August 20, 2019 with his dear family at his side. He was married to Ruth Eileen Searles for 66 wonderful years. Together, they had two children, Jeff (Sherrie Davis) and Kim Michele (Troy Johe). Lowell had seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lowell retired from Columbia Gas after 37 years. Lowell and Ruth enjoyed the last 24 winters in Arizona at Rincon Country West. As an avid Ohio State fan, Lowell ushered for The Ohio State University football for 25 glorious years. He was a Shriner since 1975 and held various positions including being Parade Marshall for 10 years. He became a part of Royal Order of Jesters in 1988. Lowell played an important role with the Reception Unit and Ambassadors Club. He was also recognized as a member of Neocacia Lodge #595 and the Shrine Hillbilly Clan #8. When Lowell wasn't working or acting as a Shriner he enjoyed deer hunting, camping, square dancing and ballroom dancing. He also coached Jeff's softball team. Lowell acted as Head Trustee for 10 years at McKendree Methodist Church. Funeral service 1 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio, where friends may call 6-9 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 with a Masonic service at 8:30 PM Friday. Entombment at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, OH 43123.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019