Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Lowry Ryland "Whitey" Kemmerling


1938 - 2020
Lowry Ryland "Whitey" Kemmerling Obituary
Kemmerling, Lowry Ryland "Whitey"
1938 - 2020
Lowry Ryland "Whitey" Kemmerling, age 81, He finished his life by the water at Indian Lake on January 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Ryland and Mildred Kemmerling, his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy (Woodward) Kemmerling. He is survived by his sons, Todd (Lisa) Kemmerling and Jeff (Traci) Kemmerling; grandchildren, Alexa, Sera, Tina, Tiffany, Luke, and Ethan; great granddaughters, Hannah, Ava, Jenna, and McKenna, Emma, Jacob, Aubrey and Miriam; brother, Pete (Darlene) Kemmerling, nephews, Troy and Shawn; and many dear colleagues and friends. Whitey was a Buckeye football fanatic, hunter, fisherman, bowler at Winko Lanes, a member of the Masons, a Shriner, and a champion trapshooter. He owned and operated Kemmerling Crane Rental and finished his career with 3M. Whitey was a good provider, and a great husband, father, grandfather who was tougher than a pine knot. He grew up hard, worked hard, played hard, drank hard. He taught his sons about life by being by their side and showing them, the right way and he wanted them to do better than he did. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2-4 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway with funeral service at 4 pm with Andrew Hoover, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Whitey's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
