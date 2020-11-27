Coffey, Luann
1956 - 2020
Luann (Larcom) Coffey, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born on February 4, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. Heaven gained an angel but the world lost a beautiful soul. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Mabel Larcom. Luann leaves behind her husband of 43 years of marriage, Gregory Coffey. Together they were blessed with three children, Bryan (Melissa) Coffey, Jennifer (Craig) Bigham and Annie (Gregory) Zureich; and eight grandchildren, Megan, Caira, Jacob, Gregory, Kalen, Jameson, Olivia and Ruby; also survived by sister, Penny Hill of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Luann was a graduate of Westerville High School and was a member of Karl Road Baptist Church for over 40 years. In her free time, she loved cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Gee Gee as she was called by her grandchildren had a natural nurturing presence about her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2-4pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the Karl Road Baptist Church, 5750 Karl Rd., Columbus with Pastor Rick Breusch officiating. Burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, OH. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com