1/
Luann Coffey
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coffey, Luann
1956 - 2020
Luann (Larcom) Coffey, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born on February 4, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. Heaven gained an angel but the world lost a beautiful soul. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Mabel Larcom. Luann leaves behind her husband of 43 years of marriage, Gregory Coffey. Together they were blessed with three children, Bryan (Melissa) Coffey, Jennifer (Craig) Bigham and Annie (Gregory) Zureich; and eight grandchildren, Megan, Caira, Jacob, Gregory, Kalen, Jameson, Olivia and Ruby; also survived by sister, Penny Hill of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Luann was a graduate of Westerville High School and was a member of Karl Road Baptist Church for over 40 years. In her free time, she loved cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Gee Gee as she was called by her grandchildren had a natural nurturing presence about her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2-4pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the Karl Road Baptist Church, 5750 Karl Rd., Columbus with Pastor Rick Breusch officiating. Burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, OH. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Karl Road Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved