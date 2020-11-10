Ely, Lucia

1936 - 2020

Lucia Ann Ely, 84, of Grove City, died November 5, 2020. Lucia was a gift to the world and now she is home with the Lord. She will be missed terribly by her family and friends. Born June 26, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Daniel and Virginia Work. Lucia was married in 1953 at the age of 16, to the late James Earl Ely for 62 years. With a promise to her parents of completing school at some point, Lucia enrolled in Central High School's (night classes) in 1966, and received her diploma in 1967 with the help of her sister Rachel watching her four sons. She was the president and office manager for Automatic Temperature and Process Systems, and owner of the Hardware Inn Bed & Breakfast in Stockport, Ohio. She held both a real estate and cosmetology license with the State of Ohio, and was a true 'Jack of all trades'. She was still doing payrolls up to the end while fighting cancer. Yet, her true love was her family. Lucia is survived by her three siblings, Lawrence (Shelva) Work, Bill (Kathy) Work, and Rachel Wade; her four sons, Jeffrey (Jeanette) Ely, Scott (Kathy) Ely, Victor (Susan) Ely, Timothy (Tonya) Ely, and Sandy (Len) Stayton; 14 grandchildren, David (Ying), Laura (Kyle), Matthew (Karin), Jessica, Kelly, Krista (Shawn) McKinney, Angela, Stephanie, Julie (Blake) Biederstedt, James, Andee, Heather (Ian) Brumfield, Benjamin (Amanda) Stayton, Zachary (Toni) Stayton; and 14 great grandchildren, Freya, Marcus, Lucas, Erin, Ryan, Kaiden, Makenzee, Carter, Kearsta, Courtney, Nicholas, Nathan, Rory and Cora. A memorial service will be arranged in the Spring. A private family grave-site service was held on November 10, 2020 at Grove City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL.



