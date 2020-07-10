Susi, Lucian Anthony
1921 - 2020
Lucian Anthony Susi, age 99, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1921 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Alfredo and Maria (Artista) Susi. He is also preceded in death by his wife Ermida (D'Angelo) Susi, daughter Rosemary Ghiloni, brothers Mario (Velma) Susi and Nestor (Rose) Susi. He is survived by his daughter, Carol Thompson; grandchildren, Vince Thompson, Luke (Stacy) Davis, Nick Davis and Marah Davis; great-grandchildren, Nick Davis, Jr., Bentlee Davis and Dalyla Davis; also many nieces and nephews and many extended family members. Lucian served his country in the Navy during WWII and retired after more than 30 years with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. During his life he was a member of Amici D'Oro, the Abruzzi Club and S.F.I.; he was at the time of his death, the oldest member of St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, where he assisted for many years with the Italian Festival. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 3-7p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (with a Prayer Service at 3 p.m.). Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet Street (at Lincoln). Rev. Msgr. John K. Cody, Celebrant with Deacon Frank Iannarino, Assisting. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
. PLEASE NOTE: Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks are required at the Church and also during visitation.