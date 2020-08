Thacker, Lucien E.1930 - 2020Lucien E. Thacker, April 18, 1930 to August 15, 2020. Lucien was born in Ray, Ohio to Harry and Vesta (Graves) Thacker and lived in Pickerington, Ohio. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1951-1957. He is survived by his many loved ones and family. Funeral Arrangements are to be determined and additional information will be available at www.schoedinger.com . Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232.