Widney, Lucile M.
1925 - 2020
Lucile M. Widney, age 94, died March 21, 2020 at Kobacker House. She was born in Vernon, New York on August 8, 1925. Lucile is survived by her son, Thomas C. Widney; daughters, Victoria W. Turner, Veronica V. Williams and Elizabeth W. Salt; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Worthington and previously active with Worthington Songsters, Clintonville Women's Club and several knitting and quilting groups. Lucile enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting and baking, especially her delectable desserts! She was widowed at a young age and was dedicated to higher education. She provided the resources and encouragement to her children who all successfully completed college degrees. Lucile had a caring heart and touched many children, families and individuals who were recipients of her time and handmade gifts. An inurnment will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church in Worthington Columbarium Wall. Donations can be made in Lucile's memory to Women's Health Initiative, 1100 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98109-1024.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020