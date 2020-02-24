Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lucile Osborn


1917 - 2020
Lucile Osborn, age 103, passed away on Thurs., Feb. 20, 2020. She was born on Jan. 11, 1917 to the late Morse and Hollis (Boner) Osborn of Grandview Heights. A 97 year resident of Grandview Heights, Lucile graduated from Grandview Heights High School in 1934 and The Ohio State University in 1940, where she sat next to Jesse Owens, the famous Olympic Gold Medalist. She spent several years teaching grade school and over 25 years working at The Ohio State University. Her most memorable position as bookkeeper for The Lantern, the campus newspaper. Lucile is survived by six nieces and nephews, Michael (Nida) Osborn, Barbara (Robert) Bohan, Nina (Art) Rossi, Richard Osborn, Robert (Beth) Osborn and John Osborn. On Sat., Mar 7, 2020 a graveside service will be conducted at Union Cemetery at 11am followed by a Celebration of Life gathering from 1-3pm at JOHN QUINT-TREBONI Funeral Home, 1177 W. Fifth Ave. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Mar. 5, 2020
