Gardner, Lucille
Lucille V. Gardner, age 90, passed away February 21, 2019 at her residence. Born and raised in West Virginia, she lived in Columbus for many years. Preceded in death by husband Earl, sons Wayne and Danny, one sister and four brothers. Survived by sister, Helen Gardner; grandchildren, Lacey, Bridgette, Melvin, Maggie, and Danielle; 10 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave, where service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019