Priestas, Lucille
1929 - 2020
Lucille Ann Priestas passed away on Mother's Day at St. Ann's Hospital, a testament to her life and devotion to her family. She was a lifelong resident of Columbus, and is preceded in death by her parents John and Alice White; her son Brian J. Priestas; and brother John White. She retired after 25 years of dedicated service at Lazarus, Northland, and has retained a friendship with the group she worked with. A kind and understanding soul she had a warm spirit and will be missed by many. Those she leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Andrew Priestas; children: Andrea (Mark Andrews) Lyon, Steven (Candace) Priestas and Mark (Carmela) Priestas; five grandchildren: Craig, Derek, Tyler, Blake and Yana; 10 great- grandchildren; her sister Joann (Bob) Andresiak; along with her nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends. A devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family while they camped and traveled the state of Ohio. As well as time spent at their Florida home. She would crochet, kept her bird feeders full, and enjoyed feeding the animals that came into her yard. A private family funeral service has been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.