O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
1948 - 2020
Lucille Winton Obituary
Winton, Lucille
1948 - 2020
Lucille Diane (Cason) Winton, 1948 - 2020, age 71, of Columbus, OH, died peacefully at Mt Carmel East Hospital on Monday, March 23, 2020. Diane is preceded in death by parents Fred D Cason and Carrie Mapp (Cason) Middleton, niece Chrisy Jean Cason, nephew Guy Cason, and Trenton Manning Jr, brothers-in-law Clifford Patrick III, Terry McGaughy, and Clarence Ronnie Jones. Survived by children, Robin K Elaine, Fred Carlos, Ronald Eugene, Michael A. Cason; sisters, Freida (Robert) Smith, Brenda E McGaughy, Linda (Cornell) Hale and Donna Jean Cason; nieces, Dr Shelia (Adam) Jackson, Tracy (James) Williams, Tina Manning, Kim (Barry) Sheppard, Shelly Thomas, Melaine Cason, Laurette (John) Powell; and nephew, Shawn Cason; aunts, Verda Smith, Lavonna Allen, and Nellie Needum and their families; special friends, Helen Robinson and Frank Keith Willis; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name. Diane was a Former State of Ohio Employee. Her hobbies included cooking, baking (especially cupcakes and chocolate walnut cakes), and singing (her favorite song Somewhere Over the Rainbow) which she was able to sing to us right before her condition worsen. Diane loved her family and will be deeply missed by all. Private Family Viewing will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 11AM-12PM at O. R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S High St, Columbus, OH 43207 with Private Services following at 12PM. Burial Glen Rest Cemetery. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020
