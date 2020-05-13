Lucinda Imogene Brown
1930 - 2020
Brown, Lucinda Imogene
1930 - 2020
Lucinda Imogene Brown, age 89, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husbands, Daniel V. Bragg and Charles Brown; daughter, Elizabeth; son. James and Edward. Survived by son, Ronald Bragg; daughter, Patricia Aiken; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:30 am at the North Greenfield Cemetery in East Liberty, Ohio. Arrangements by O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY FUNERAL HOME 1346 S. High Street.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
10:30 AM
North Greenfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
