Brown, Lucinda Imogene

1930 - 2020

Lucinda Imogene Brown, age 89, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husbands, Daniel V. Bragg and Charles Brown; daughter, Elizabeth; son. James and Edward. Survived by son, Ronald Bragg; daughter, Patricia Aiken; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:30 am at the North Greenfield Cemetery in East Liberty, Ohio. Arrangements by O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY FUNERAL HOME 1346 S. High Street.



