Dye, Lucy
Lucy Dye, age 75, of Galloway, OH, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She will be missed greatly by her grandchildren, with whom she loved spending time with. You could often find Lucy in the pool relaxing and making memories with family. She enjoyed her Bible study friends and attending Cypress Wesleyan Church. She is preceded in death by her son Dennis Dye, and sister Diane Fitzgerald McDowell. Lucy is survived by her loving husband, Johnny; and son, Todd (Kellie) Dye; brothers, Eddie (Peggy) Greer, Charles (Sue) Greer, Robert Greer; sisters, Elaine Greer, Pam (David) Meador; grandchildren, Denise, Jillian, Elliott, Kiersten, and Andrew; great-grandson, Preston; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will welcome friends Monday, April 1, 2019, at the RADER- McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, (614) 879-9222, from 11AM-12PM. Funeral will follow visitation at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lucy's memory to the Cypress Wesleyan Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Road, Galloway, OH 43119. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memory of Lucy with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019