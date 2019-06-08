Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High St.
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Lucy Faiella

Lucy Faiella Obituary
Faiella, Lucy
Lucia (Lucy) B. Faiella, 88, died June 7, 2019, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. Graduate of Linden McKinley High School. Longtime member of St. Catharine's Church. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, working crossword puzzles and watching her soaps. Preceded in death by parents Elino and Stella (Melchiorre) Julian, brother and sister-in-law Guy and Nancy Julian. Survived by children Vince (Laura), Mike (Debbie), Stephen (Sara) and Stephanie Faiella. Nine grandchildren: Jonathan Faiella, Cassondra (Michael Smith) Faiella, Rini (David) Harris, Andrew (Louise) Faiella, Devin (Cory) Rolph, Stefano, Gabriel, Dominic and Gianna Faiella. Sister-in-law Mary Ann Armstrong. Many close family members including nephews, nieces, godchildren and cousins and grand and great-grand pets. Family to receive guests at 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at the MAEDER-QUINT TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service 7:30pm. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. Grateful thanks to the staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor and Ohio Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor or Ohio Health Hospice. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 10 to June 11, 2019
