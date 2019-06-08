|
Faiella, Lucy
Lucia (Lucy) B. Faiella, 88, died June 7, 2019, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. Graduate of Linden McKinley High School. Longtime member of St. Catharine's Church. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, working crossword puzzles and watching her soaps. Preceded in death by parents Elino and Stella (Melchiorre) Julian, brother and sister-in-law Guy and Nancy Julian. Survived by children Vince (Laura), Mike (Debbie), Stephen (Sara) and Stephanie Faiella. Nine grandchildren: Jonathan Faiella, Cassondra (Michael Smith) Faiella, Rini (David) Harris, Andrew (Louise) Faiella, Devin (Cory) Rolph, Stefano, Gabriel, Dominic and Gianna Faiella. Sister-in-law Mary Ann Armstrong. Many close family members including nephews, nieces, godchildren and cousins and grand and great-grand pets. Family to receive guests at 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at the MAEDER-QUINT TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service 7:30pm. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. Grateful thanks to the staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor and Ohio Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor or Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 10 to June 11, 2019