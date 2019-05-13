|
Hayman, Lucy (Columbro)
1927 - 2019
Lucy A. (Columbro) Hayman, age 92, of Columbus, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her grandson's home. Past member of St. James the Less Parish. Preceded in death by her husband Clarence Hayman, son and daughter-in-law Robert L. and Elaine Hayman parents Donato and Angelina Columbro, and her siblings. Survived by her son, Steve (Patti) Hayman; grandsons, Robert (Yvette) Hayman and James Hayman; granddaughter, Melissa (Spencer) Welsh; great-grandchildren, Sylvanna, Cory, Dylan, Logan, Bailey, Kaylee and Abigail; sisters, Theresa, Mae and Joann. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Noon in Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (located within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne for her funeral. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019