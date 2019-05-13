Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Hayman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy (Columbro) Hayman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucy (Columbro) Hayman Obituary
Hayman, Lucy (Columbro)
1927 - 2019
Lucy A. (Columbro) Hayman, age 92, of Columbus, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her grandson's home. Past member of St. James the Less Parish. Preceded in death by her husband Clarence Hayman, son and daughter-in-law Robert L. and Elaine Hayman parents Donato and Angelina Columbro, and her siblings. Survived by her son, Steve (Patti) Hayman; grandsons, Robert (Yvette) Hayman and James Hayman; granddaughter, Melissa (Spencer) Welsh; great-grandchildren, Sylvanna, Cory, Dylan, Logan, Bailey, Kaylee and Abigail; sisters, Theresa, Mae and Joann. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Noon in Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (located within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne for her funeral. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now