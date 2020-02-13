Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
461 St Clair Ave.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
461 St Clair Ave.
View Map
Lucy Hill Obituary
Lucy Hill, age 92, passed away February 8, 2020. Survived by daughter, Jacqueline (Nigel) Thompson; and sons, James (Geraldine) Hill, Sr. and Lamoine Hill, Sr. Celebration of Life 11 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St Clair Ave., where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Lucy's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020
