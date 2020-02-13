|
Hill, Lucy
1927 - 2020
Lucy Hill, age 92, passed away February 8, 2020. Survived by daughter, Jacqueline (Nigel) Thompson; and sons, James (Geraldine) Hill, Sr. and Lamoine Hill, Sr. Celebration of Life 11 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St Clair Ave., where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Lucy's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020