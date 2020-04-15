Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Lucy Lambert


1931 - 2020
Lucy Lambert Obituary
Lambert, Lucy
1931 - 2020
Lucy M. Lambert, 88, passed away Tuesday 14th, at her residence. Survived by brother Archie Russell. Proud wife and mother of 9 girls; numerous grand children and great grandchildren. She retired from Manor Care Nursing Home after 30 plus years of faithful service. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services will be held at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. Rev. Cal Alexander officiating. Interment in Northlawn Memory Garden. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020
