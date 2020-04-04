The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Lucy Shirley


1932 - 2020
Lucy Shirley Obituary
Shirley, Lucy
1932 - 2020
Lucy Shirley, 87, of Reynoldsburg, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 following a short illness. She was born in Columbus on December 2, 1932. Lucy was happily married to Gilbert Shirley for 70 years, who she leaves behind. Also survived by her two sons, Charles and James Shirley along with 8 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren and brothers, Kenneth and Gene Spencer and their families. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Michael Shirley. She loved her family and they were the most important thing in her life. She bowled with her husband for over 60 years and that became her hobby. Due to the Covid-19, any services for Lucy will be private. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Lucy's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
