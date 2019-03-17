|
|
Maddox, Luella
1936 - 2019
Luella Mae (Alles) Maddox (nee Scott), age 82, of Sunbury, OH, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph ("Bunk") J. Alles, Sr, parents Retha Scott White (nee Garren) and George A. Scott, and brother Robert A. Scott. Survived by her husband Donald E. Maddox of Sunbury, OH, sons Ralph J. Alles Jr. (wife Nancy) of Huber Heights, OH, Jeffrey W. Alles, Sr, of Columbus, OH, daughter Debra M. Roberts (husband Ronald) of Centerburg, OH. Grandchildren Melinda S. Hamilton (husband Brian) of Orlando, FL, Angela A. Summers (husband Dave) of Tipp City, OH, Pamela R. Strome (husband Joshua) of Newark, OH, Aaron J. Alles (wife Lauren) of Cincinnati, OH, and Jeffrey W. Alles II of Raleigh, NC. Great granddaughters Ella E. Hamilton, Gabrielle E. Summers, Emily M. Hamilton, great grandson Thomas J. Alles, and two great grandchildren on the way. Sisters Betty J. Duncan, Patricia A. Detty, and Naomi R. Bissell. Too many to name are the many nieces, nephews, and friends that loved her dearly. Luella was an inspiration to countless loved ones and friends, a mother whose love for her family was unwavering. She was so cool and funny, an amazing and strong woman. Through example, she taught many what it meant to be family. She will be greatly missed, and every time we see the color red, we will think of her. Family and friends may call at O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 5 to 8 pm and Thursday 12 noon until time of service at 1 pm. Pastor Christopher Pierce officiating. Interment at Obetz Cemetery. Share memories at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019