Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Resources
More Obituaries for Luella Maddox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luella Maddox


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luella Maddox Obituary
Maddox, Luella
1936 - 2019
Luella Mae (Alles) Maddox (nee Scott), age 82, of Sunbury, OH, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph ("Bunk") J. Alles, Sr, parents Retha Scott White (nee Garren) and George A. Scott, and brother Robert A. Scott. Survived by her husband Donald E. Maddox of Sunbury, OH, sons Ralph J. Alles Jr. (wife Nancy) of Huber Heights, OH, Jeffrey W. Alles, Sr, of Columbus, OH, daughter Debra M. Roberts (husband Ronald) of Centerburg, OH. Grandchildren Melinda S. Hamilton (husband Brian) of Orlando, FL, Angela A. Summers (husband Dave) of Tipp City, OH, Pamela R. Strome (husband Joshua) of Newark, OH, Aaron J. Alles (wife Lauren) of Cincinnati, OH, and Jeffrey W. Alles II of Raleigh, NC. Great granddaughters Ella E. Hamilton, Gabrielle E. Summers, Emily M. Hamilton, great grandson Thomas J. Alles, and two great grandchildren on the way. Sisters Betty J. Duncan, Patricia A. Detty, and Naomi R. Bissell. Too many to name are the many nieces, nephews, and friends that loved her dearly. Luella was an inspiration to countless loved ones and friends, a mother whose love for her family was unwavering. She was so cool and funny, an amazing and strong woman. Through example, she taught many what it meant to be family. She will be greatly missed, and every time we see the color red, we will think of her. Family and friends may call at O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 5 to 8 pm and Thursday 12 noon until time of service at 1 pm. Pastor Christopher Pierce officiating. Interment at Obetz Cemetery. Share memories at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now