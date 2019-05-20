Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Lula Bowman

Lula Bowman Obituary
Bowman, Lula
1931 - 2019
Lula M Bowman, age 88. Sunrise January 11, 1931 and Sunset May 15, 2019. Visitation 2pm and Funeral Service 3pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St Clair Ave. Interment 10am Tuesday at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The BOWMAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019
