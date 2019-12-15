|
|
Mandronis, Lula
1927 - 2019
Lula Tornik Mandronis of Hilliard, OH, previously of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on December 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her son George, parents George and Irene; sisters Mary Zonak and Helen Cakmis, brothers John, Nick, Dennis and Sam. Survived by sister-in-law Shirley Tornik, many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all that knew her. Many thanks to Vancrest of Urbana. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN beside her beloved son. A memorial dedicated to Mrs. Mandronis will be held January 19, 2020 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St. in Columbus, OH with Sunday services. Arrangements by the O.R. WOODYARD CO.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019