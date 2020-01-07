Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Love Zion Baptist Church
1459 Madison Avenue
Lula May


1932 - 2019
Lula May Obituary
May, Lula
1932 - 2019
Lula N May, age 87. Sunrise March 31, 1932 and Sunset December 24, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Avenue. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The MAY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
