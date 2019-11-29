Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
5660 Trabue Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
5660 Trabue Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Lundy V. Ball, age 85, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Lundy was a long-time truck driver with Yellow Freight Lines where he drove for over 35 years. A lover of country music, he played bass for several country and bluegrass bands throughout his career. Lundy was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Ball, his son Anthony "Sparky" Ball, mother Nettie Newberry and his sisters Dovie and Julie. Lundy is survived by his daughters, Karen Ball, Glenna Chaffin, Sharon (Joe) Blumenschein, Leysa (Keith) McGraw and Sarah Ball; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Shirley (Clarence) Owens, Sam (Barb) Ball, Kernos Ball, Harmon (Carol) Ball, Velva (Horace) Thompson and their families. Family will receive friends from 11a.m.-12p.m. WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2109 at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5660 Trabue Road, Columbus, OH 43228, where his Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 12p.m. WEDNESDAY with Pastor John Hood, officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Ball Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -