Murray, Lurabelle
1930 - 2019
Lurabelle Murray, age 88, of Blacklick, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. On October 16, 1930 she was born in Winchester, MA to the late Arthur Peterson and Dorothy Foye Peterson. She married Melvin Murray. Lurabelle is survived by children, Ken (Cookie) Murray and Marsha (Steven) Zorich; grandchildren, Michael (Colleen), Denny, Jamie, Jodi (Chad), Daniel (Lisa), Kelsey and Connor; great-grandchildren, Jerome, Gavin and Nathaniel; great-great granddaughter, Reina; adopted daughter and family, Diane (Frank) Elliott, Sean and Crystal. She is preceded in death by her brother Butch Peterson. Lura was the manager and hairdresser at "Lura's Haircrafters" in Gahanna for over 25 years. She attended Wonderland Community Church and more recently Peace Lutheran Church in Gahanna. Lura was born in Massachusetts, lived on Lake Winnipesaukee, also resided in New Hampshire, Maryland and Ohio throughout her life. She loved traveling, playing cards with family, reading good books and listening to music from her son's jam band. Lura was proud of being able to take care of her family and see them thrive. She never stopped learning, was very patriotic, loved the Lord, and had very close relationships to all her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 13, 2019 at 3PM at her residence in Blacklick, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital at . Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave her family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019