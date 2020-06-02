Atkins II, Luther "Fred"
1952 - 2020
Luther "Fred" Atkins II, age 67, passed away May 24, 2020. Fred is predeceased by his parents Luther and Jo Ann (Craft) Atkins. Fred is survived by many loving family and friends. Fred was a graduate of Grove City High School and later attended and graduated from The Ohio State University. Fred loved being outdoors especially fishing and camping at the lake. He enjoyed watching Ohio State football and The Steelers. Fred loved animals of all kinds; please consider a donation in Fred's memory to the Columbus Humane https://www.columbushumane.org/, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026. Friends and family may visit Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.