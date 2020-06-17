Conner, Luther
1940 - 2020
Luther Conner, age 79. Sunrise September 10, 1940 and Sunset June 12, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To watch the services, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The CONNER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
1940 - 2020
Luther Conner, age 79. Sunrise September 10, 1940 and Sunset June 12, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To watch the services, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The CONNER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.