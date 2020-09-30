1/
Luther Crabtree
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crabtree, Luther
1924 - 2020
Luther C. Crabtree, age 96 of Columbus, passed away September 28, 2020. He was born April 29, 1924 to the late Henry and Hildegard Crabtree. He was a United States Marine, serving on Iwo Jima in WWII who was awarded the Silver Star. Luther is preceded in death by his beloved wife Wilma, daughter Jaque; brothers Gerald and Harold (who was killed in Iwo Jima) Tom, Dick, Jack and grandson Chad. Luther is survived by his son Ted (Cathy) and grandsons Andy (Kristina) Crabtree, Kevin, and Jack (Kari) McEowen, great-grandson Josh McEowen and great-granddaughter Kaylen Crabtree. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Dorothy (Elmer) Hayes, Delores (Lawrence) Hayes, Darlene (David) Downing and Diane (Russell) Solomon and many nieces and nephews and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a 12pm funeral service at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Interment with military honors to follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved