Crabtree, Luther

1924 - 2020

Luther C. Crabtree, age 96 of Columbus, passed away September 28, 2020. He was born April 29, 1924 to the late Henry and Hildegard Crabtree. He was a United States Marine, serving on Iwo Jima in WWII who was awarded the Silver Star. Luther is preceded in death by his beloved wife Wilma, daughter Jaque; brothers Gerald and Harold (who was killed in Iwo Jima) Tom, Dick, Jack and grandson Chad. Luther is survived by his son Ted (Cathy) and grandsons Andy (Kristina) Crabtree, Kevin, and Jack (Kari) McEowen, great-grandson Josh McEowen and great-granddaughter Kaylen Crabtree. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Dorothy (Elmer) Hayes, Delores (Lawrence) Hayes, Darlene (David) Downing and Diane (Russell) Solomon and many nieces and nephews and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a 12pm funeral service at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Interment with military honors to follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.



