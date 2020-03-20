|
|
Ike, Luther
1935 - 2020
Dr. Luther Isaac Ike, age 84. Sunrise August 23, 1935 and Sunset March 15, 2020. Due to the Corona virus limitations, at this time, services will be for family only at 10am Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Saint Philips Episcopal Church. Once restrictions are lifted, there will be a public as well as a military burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation to Saint Philips Episcopal Church, 166 Woodland Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43203 be made in Dr. Luther I. Ike's name. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Ike Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
