Cunningham, Luvern Lee
1928 - 2019
The year was 1969, and Civil Rights protests roiled the country. Civil Rights advocates demanded change, especially at colleges and universities. As students shouted demands outside the office of the Ohio State University president, the mood turned ugly. Riots broke out, and the university had to be closed. In the thick of discussions and in response to the demands was Vern Cunningham, PhD and dean of the College of Education. On leave doing work at a prestigious research center in California, he nonetheless flew home on the red-eye every week. His purpose: to apply his masterful ability to bring people together to resolve the crisis. "I presided from the front of St. Stephen's Church (near campus)," Vern said. He had Woody Hayes at his side. "You could hear a pin drop, because they (students, faculty, community people) were addressing one another with clarity and conviction that none of the rest of us (faculty, university officials) could produce." Their concerns centered on increasing enrollment of African American students, the need to hire more diverse faculty, on getting federal grants to support these goals. The conversations were electric. And Vern was radical in his willingness to engage. It wasn't the first time he helped people resolve conflicting views, and it wouldn't be his last. He spent 30 years as a research professor and university administrator, and didn't stop serving after that. He passed from our view as he lived, calmly and peacefully, on Dec. 6, at home, surrounded by his family. Born June 28, 1925, to William Myron Cunningham and Matilda Carlson, he embraced life on a farm in Nebraska. That background, plus his experiences earning two Purple Hearts in World War II by age 19, fostered his desire for higher education. The central tenant of his life's work clustered around issues of equity. His deep and abiding belief in it powered his efforts to provide basic opportunities for well-being through education to all citizens. Vern rose rapidly through the education ranks, starting as a high school teacher/principal, then superintendent at age 23 in rural Nebraska. A master's and a PhD degree later, he became faculty at the University of Chicago, then dean of the College of Education at Ohio State. He left the deanship to help integrate urban schools by fostering communications and developing improved administrative governance. Cunningham became adept at bringing together business and educational leaders to advance communities. Over time, the great cities of our nation – Detroit, San Francisco, Columbus, St. Louis and more – called on him to help unravel the challenges of our times. One outstanding period of his life was serving as Special Master-Commissioner appointed by Judge Robert Duncan, Federal District Court of Southeast Ohio, for the Columbus Public Schools court ordered desegregation. The two developed a warm and respectful companionship of like minds. As they pondered the complex questions of the school district, their priority always was to find ways of working with both sides to address humane and practical concerns of the children and adults of the community. An excellent writer, Cunningham was an original author of a seminal text on public education in the United States that went into six editions. His lengthy list of books, monographs and articles have influenced many. He and his wife, Lila Carol Cunningham, also founded Leadership Development Associates and served as educational consultants to many clients, including the Ohio and Kentucky legislatures on state education reform. As his work progressed and matured, Vern recognized the urgent need to strengthen the influence of education by bringing together professionals from multiple areas: lawyers, doctors and nurses, social workers, theologians and more. He was a powerful disciple of Harold Lasswell and created a format for bringing together these parties to address societal problems from different points of view to find the best solution. His sense of humor and ability to convey to people their value made him a successful moderator and teacher. In 2013, the National Superintendents Roundtable honored him as a member of their steering committee, saying, "Vern Cunningham – an educator with a vision that all men and women in a democracy deserve to be treated with dignity – our love and admiration for you rests on your personal integrity … your decency as a human being … and your life as a symbol reminding us all of what Americans at their best stand for." They praised him "for your ideals, your accomplishments and the contributions you have made to American education and American life." Vern is survived by his sons, Richard Lee (Susan) Cunningham and Steven Lee (Renee) Cunningham from his first marriage to Georgean Hunteman. He met Lila Carol, his wife of the past 43 years, when she chaired the school board of New Rochelle, New York, and they invited him to consult in selection of their next superintendent. Vern cherished her children, Todd Carol (deceased), Elizabeth (Bill) Zemetres, Claudia Carol (Doug Hendron) and Jennifer (Joseph) Koegle. He adored his grandchildren, Lindsay (Jeremy) Arend, Christine (Jay) Laymon, Noelle (Kenneth) Buttacavoli, Erin Cunningham, Cynthia Cunningham, Logan Zemetres, Andrew Schweitzer, Zoe Schweitzer (Stephan Schubert), Emily (Ben) Brockway, Jordan Koegle; as well as his nine great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 am on Friday, December 13 with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 am at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Luvern L. and Lila Carol Cunningham Governance of Educational Studies Fund, #641514, or WOSU, fund #312808, at The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43221. Donations may also be made to the Nicaragua Educational Resource Center, a nonprofit founded by Vern and Lila to inspire rural Nicaraguans through literacy and education, 5824 Clover Dr., Oakland, CA 94618, 510-551-8471, creanicaragua.org. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019