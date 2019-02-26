|
Rodgers, Lyall
Lyall N. Rodgers, age 89, Sunbury, passed Saturday, February 23, 2019 after a prolonged illness. A 1947 graduate of Cortland High School in New York, Lyall graduated with a business degree from Youngstown State in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. The youngest Credit Manager at Sears & Roebuck, he was responsible for many innovations in the credit field. He later started his own consulting company employing 120 people, and became a realtor. A member of the Sunbury Methodist Church, Lyall was very involved in his community. He served as President of the Lions Club, was active in the Big Walnut Historical Society, and served as Village Administrator. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan; and by son, Bob Rodgers (Virginia), Sunbury; daughters, Lynne Barker, Sunbury, Cindy (David) Cordle, Centerburg, Chris (Joe) Sharlike, Sunbury; brother, Ernest, Westerville; along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Calling hours 1p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Sunbury Methodist Church, with service at 2p.m. by Pastor Michael Mack. Burial in Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Special memories and condolences to: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019