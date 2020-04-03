|
Morgan, Lygia (McGinnis)
Lygia (McGinnis) Morgan, born January 31, 1953, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Lygia graduated from Grove City High School, Class of 1971, graduated Hocking Tech in Wildlife, and attended Ohio University for Biology. Lygia retired from the U.S. Postal Service and served in Ohio Army National Guard as a Combat Medic. Lygia was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Betty McGinnis. She is survived by her loving husband, James Morgan; two sons, Robert (Heather) Tischler and John Morgan; daughter, Anastazia Morgan. She was very passionate about her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There will be no services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life Party when the uncertainty of the current times dissipates and health conditions permit. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Morgan Family or to share a favorite memory. Porter-Tidd Funeral Home & Crematory, 331 W. Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, assisted the family.
