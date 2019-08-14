|
|
Shover, Lyle
1928 - 2019
Lyle D. Shover, son of the late Ormond Lisle "O.L." Shover and Lois Mae Row, born at the home of his parents, on Duxberry Ave. on October 28, 1928 and slipped away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville. Lyle grew up on Walnut Ridge Farm on US 23 South, the Shover family farm on Borror Rd. and later, Grandview Heights where he was a proud member of the GHHS class of 1947 and of First Community Church. As a long-time Boy Scout, he made 2 trips to Philmont Ranch in NM as a camper and later a trail guide, and he was also an Army veteran, serving in Korea in 1951-52. He retired from Denison Engineering and worked for Tremont Cleaners and Abrasive Technology afterwards. Lyle enjoyed golfing, bowling, swimming, card playing and in his younger years, baseball and softball and was a Cincinnati Reds fan. He volunteered at Mt. Carmel West for 13 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Martha Mary McCormick, in-laws Thomas S. and Dolly (Wallace) McCormick, brother-in-law Charles E. Robinson, nephew Charles T. Robinson, 15 dear cousins, and Paul Sunick Kim, the only other person who called Lois and O.L. "Mom" and "Pop." Survived by daughters, Mary (Mark) Price, Margaret Shover; grandsons, Luke and John Price; sister-in-law, Patricia Robinson; nieces, Anna (William) Herbert, Angela Robinson (John Crowley); nephew, Mark (Alena) Robinson; great nieces and nephews, Kyra, Patricia, Jacob and Wes; 10 dear cousins and a good many who called Lyle "friend." We are very grateful to the staff at the Village of Westerville for their wonderful care and support over the last year and a half and for the fine St. Ann's ICU and Palliative care teams and the Mt. Carmel Hospice team for their care of Lyle over the last 3 weeks. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice or Philmont Ranch Disaster Relief at https://www.philmontscoutranch.org/. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019