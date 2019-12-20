|
|
Huffaker, Lyman
1933 - 2019
Lyman "Ted" Huffaker, age 86, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on December 19, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1933 to Mike and Levon Huffaker. Ted joins in death his parents and a grandchild Jeremy Yaus. Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Joanne Huffaker; daughters, Suzanne Meenan and Sandra Stone; grandchildren, Ted "TJ" Stimmel, Joshua Yaus and Megan Meenan; great grandchildren, Arya Stimmel, Avery Stimmel and Kayla Yaus. Ted was a dedicated docent at the Columbus Zoo for over 20 years. He met his wife at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio where both he and Joanne where instructors for many years. Ted was also a proud US Air Force veteran. A celebration of life gathering for Ted will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to any of the Columbus Zoo Charities at https://give.columbuszoo.org/.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019