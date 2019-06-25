Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyman Leathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyman Leathers


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lyman Leathers Obituary
Leathers, Lyman
1929 - 2019
Lyman L. Leathers, 90, of Columbus and formerly of Delaware, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber Nursing Facility, Columbus. Lyman was born in Toledo on March 22, 1929, son of the late Henry and Evelyn (Kalmbach) Leathers. He was a graduate of the North Baltimore High School. He then attended and graduated from Cornell University and then on to the University of Pennsylvania where he received a Master's of Science and then later his Ph.D. From 1961-1994, Lyman taught English Humanities at Ohio Wesleyan University, a subject that he dearly loved. Dr. Leathers had exceptional devotion to the Arts and Literature, believing in the breadth of Education and diversity of Life. HE was a Board and Life member of the Columbus Opera. He was also a member of the Chamber Music in Columbus and had been the music editor of the Delaware Gazette. He will be missed greatly by his former students, Faculty colleagues and many friends. A memorial service at the Ohio Wesleyan University will be announced at a later date by the Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware. Condolences and memories may be shared online at: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now