Cline, Lynda
1950 - 2019
Lynda Cline, 69, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1950 to the late William and Elsie Noble. Lynda enjoyed creating special crocheted pieces, and sharing in arts and crafts. Bob and Lynda liked to spend time together in the country. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mom grandmother, sister and aunt. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert Cline Jr of 40 years; her three sons, Anthony Pace, Robert C. (Isabel) Cline III and Stephan Cline; grandson, Robert C. Cline IV; siblings, William K. Noble Jr. and family, Debbie (Larry) Shipley; special nephew, William K. Noble III and family; along with her special niece, Angie VanHoose; and great-nephew, Andrew VanHoose. Lynda's family will receive friends from 12Noon-2pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2pm that afternoon. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019