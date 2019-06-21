Home

Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
Lynda Thomas


1949 - 2019
Lynda Thomas Obituary
Thomas, Lynda
1949 - 2019
Lynda Sue Thomas, 69, of London, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the London Health and Rehabilitation. Born September 28, 1949 in Columbus; she was a daughter of Robert and Margaret E. (Henry) Long. A member of the Roman Catholic faith; Lynda had worked and retired as a bank manager. Survivors include her sons, Trevor Thomas, Troy Thomas and Brett Thomas; grandchildren, Tyler, Trent, Sierra and Shane; and great granddaughter, Paisleigh; sisters, Jessie, Elizabeth "Ban", Sara, June and Linda; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Kent Thomas in 2014. A memorial service honoring the lives of Lynda and her husband Kent will be held at 2 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, Ohio, with Deacon Dan Hann officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1 PM until time of services Saturday. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019
