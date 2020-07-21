Payne, Lyndal
1939 - 2020
Lyndal R. Payne, age 81, of Canal Winchester, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Born May 5, 1939 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Ralph and Thelma (Goodall) Payne. He served in the U.S. Army for 24 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Vicki Payne; only son, Lyndal "Chip" (Racita) Payne II; grandchildren, Lyndal "Tre", Angel and Hattie; and sisters, Jeannie and Marilyn. Preceded in death by his sister Donna. Lyndal will be missed by many. Friends may visit 6-8 pm Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 1pm Friday. Interment will follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. Masks are required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com