Lyndal Payne
1939 - 2020
Lyndal R. Payne, age 81, of Canal Winchester, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Born May 5, 1939 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Ralph and Thelma (Goodall) Payne. He served in the U.S. Army for 24 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Vicki Payne; only son, Lyndal "Chip" (Racita) Payne II; grandchildren, Lyndal "Tre", Angel and Hattie; and sisters, Jeannie and Marilyn. Preceded in death by his sister Donna. Lyndal will be missed by many. Friends may visit 6-8 pm Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 1pm Friday. Interment will follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. Masks are required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
I remember Lyn's kindness and wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed. My thoughts and love are with you, Vicki and Chip, in this difficult time.
Donna McLaughlin
Family
July 21, 2020
So very sorry Vicky and Chip My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time May God wrap his loving arms around you and comfort you
Malindia Moore
Family
