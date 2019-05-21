|
Hoffmann, Lynette
1979 - 2019
Lynette Kaye (Fraley) Hoffmann, age 39, born on December 20, 1979, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019 at home due to complications related to Type 1 diabetes. Gone too soon. She took great joy and was proud of her ability to manage her diabetes while building a beautiful, loving and respectable family. The love and bond she shared with her core family nucleus was extraordinary. She was always focused on her family and their needs, which would always supersede her own. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents Wallace Eugene and Dorothy Mae Fraley, as well as her first child Noah Nicholas Eugene Fraley. Survived by her husband and soulmate, Eric James Hoffmann, who she loved unconditionally for twenty-one years including over eighteen years of marriage; 11 beautiful, kindhearted and strong children, Madison Grace, Abigail Elizabeth, Caleb James, Heather Jean, Brooklyn Dawn, Anna Katherine, Emma Lynn, Sophia Mae, Noah Elijah, Gabriel Wallace and Jacob Jackson Hoffmann; sisters and brother-in-law, Ladonna (Rob) Kemp, and Lori Fraley; nieces and nephews, Kyle and Tyler Kemp, Rosie, Christopher and Robert Fraley, Sadie Paige Weilbacher; several Fraley family members including Lorraine (Ronnie) Bennett, Anna Deskins, Bill (Darlene) Fraley, Curtis (Joann) Fraley, Doris Fraley, George Fraley, Irvin (Betty) Fraley, Rich (Carol) Fraley, Thomas (Liz) Fraley, Sue (Estil) Nichols, Kathy Hull; several Gothard family members; father-in-law, Donald Hoffmann; sisters-in-law, Hali Kate Weilbacher, Maggie Weilbacher; aunt-in-law, Debbie Kaye Hoffmann; great uncle-in-law, William Molengraft; several Hoffmann family members including many cousins; uncle-in-law, JD Martin; cousin-in-law, Brandy (Matt) Jordan; cousins-in-law, Rachel Jackson and Taylor Martin; step-father-in-law, Timothy Weilbacher; several step-in-law family members including the Busch family, Cook family, Jansen family, Woodruff family, Norman family and many more in the Weilbacher and Reis family; close personal friend of Abigail Hoffmann, Matthew Yurkovich; additionally, so many more friends and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019